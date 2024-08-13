MLT’s summer specialty camps: Something for every kid

Posted: August 13, 2024
Adventures in Art Anime participant shows off his illustrations inspired by the game Garten of Banban.
Colorful “dumpling cats” made in the Adventures in Art Anime camp.
Art instructor Jessica Carlson (right) shares a laugh with a student.
Instructor Anshu Yadav (right) of the AI & Robotics Academy advises a participant.
Intense focus is required to successfully code and program in the Robotics camp.
Teamwork is key in the Robotics camp.
Ropeworks Jump Rope camp teaches agility, stamina and teamwork. Jump Rope camp instructor Rene Bibaud was profiled by KING 5 last year.

Specialized summer camps abound in Mountlake Terrace, in large part due to the commitment and vision of City Recreation Supervisor of Athletics and Youth Programs Danielle Ladd.

“We want to offer a range of camps that appeal to all sides of a kid’s mind – physical, artistic, creative and scientific,” she said. “It really helps families and communities when children’s interests can be fed.” 

This summer’s options included machine sewing, robotics, anime drawing and jump rope skills, in addition to mainstream offerings like dance, soccer and basketball.

This fall, a rich roster of classes and programs for all ages is on tap in the city. Some of the new offerings include a six-week disc golf class for ages 9-13, and one-day wallyball and racquetball clinics for both youth and adults. To increase access to recreation opportunities, scholarships are available.

— Story and photos by Clare McLean

