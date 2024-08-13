MLT’s summer specialty camps: Something for every kid

Specialized summer camps abound in Mountlake Terrace, in large part due to the commitment and vision of City Recreation Supervisor of Athletics and Youth Programs Danielle Ladd.

“We want to offer a range of camps that appeal to all sides of a kid’s mind – physical, artistic, creative and scientific,” she said. “It really helps families and communities when children’s interests can be fed.”

This summer’s options included machine sewing, robotics, anime drawing and jump rope skills, in addition to mainstream offerings like dance, soccer and basketball.

This fall, a rich roster of classes and programs for all ages is on tap in the city. Some of the new offerings include a six-week disc golf class for ages 9-13, and one-day wallyball and racquetball clinics for both youth and adults. To increase access to recreation opportunities, scholarships are available.

— Story and photos by Clare McLean