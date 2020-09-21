MLT’s newest apartment complex, Atlas 236, beginning hard-hat tours this week for prospective tenants

Although still several weeks away from completion, the Atlas 236 mixed-use complex being built on the corner of 236th Street Southwest and 56th Avenue West in Mountlake Terrace will begin welcoming prospective residential tenants this week for “hard-hat” tours.

Jasmin Villareal, the complex’s community manager, is accepting reservations for tours of the studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment units now ready for viewing on the building’s fourth and fifth floors.

After nearly two years of construction, Villareal is looking forward to showing off the building’s apartments and amenities to prospective tenants. “The thing I am most excited about this project is that it gives people the opportunity to be part of one of the newest in the city,” Villareal said.

Once it is fully completed later this year, Atlas 236 will offer 151 apartment units ranging in monthly rent from $1,125 to $2,600, plus a second-floor courtyard, a pair of lounges for residents and guests, a fitness center, underground parking and 10,000 square feet of ground-floor commercial space.

The building will be ready for new residents to move in by Nov. 10, Villareal said.

The fifth-floor units at Atlas 236 boast high ceilings and views of the city’s Town Center neighborhood directly below. While the prime fifth-floor unit directly over the intersection of 236th Street SW and 56th Avenue West is a two-bedroom, there are also one-bedroom and studio units on the building’s top floor.

The yet-to-be finished second floor also will also include some of its more expensive two-bedroom apartments, due in part to the large covered patios that are an amenity of those units.

The complex includes two floors of underground parking with access from 55th Avenue West; one floor of parking will be available to customers of the yet-to-be leased commercial spaces that Villareal and the building’s developer, Afco & Sons, hope will include a full-scale restaurant.

For more information on Atlas 236, visit atlas236.com/.

Atlas 236 is one of two large-scale mixed-use buildings expected to open in Mountlake Terrace this fall — Phase One of the Terrace Station Apartments (with its 258 units and 58,000 square feet of commercial space) along I-5 is also planning on opening its doors before the end of the year.

— By Doug Petrowski