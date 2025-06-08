MLT’s Mercury Pharmacy Services partners with Atlanta-based Guardian Pharmacy

Atlanta-based Guardian Pharmacy Services has announced its partnership with Mercury Pharmacy Services, a long-term care pharmacy based in Mountlake Terrace.

This marks Guardian’s first pharmacy location in Washington and represents one of the company’s most significant recent pharmacy partnerships, the company said in a news release. The new location will serve residents in assisted living, skilled nursing and behavioral health communities, as well as individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Founded in 2001, Mercury Pharmacy Services is among the largest providers of long-term care pharmacy services in the Seattle-Tacoma area and serves residents and long-term care communities across Washington state and nearby. All existing leadership and staff at Mercury Pharmacy Services will remain in place, continuing to operate under the same name.