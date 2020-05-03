MLT’s Grand Pere Bakery to reopen May 5

Mountlake Terrace’s Grand Pere Bakery, which has been closed during the governor’s stay-at-home orders, will be reopening for takeout only starting Tuesday, May 5.

Owner Chris Lee says the bakery will be open regular hours, Tuesday through Friday from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. -4 p.m.

“We have been trying to hold off opening for a while because we wanted to help curb the pandemic,” Lee said.