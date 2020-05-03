MLT’s Grand Pere Bakery to reopen May 5

Mountlake Terrace’s Grand Pere Bakery, which has been closed during the governor’s stay-at-home orders, will be reopening for takeout only starting Tuesday, May 5.
Owner Chris Lee says the bakery will be open regular hours, Tuesday through Friday from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. -4 p.m.
“We have been trying to hold off opening for a while because we wanted to help curb the pandemic,” Lee said.
The opening comes just in time for Mother’s Day, May 10, when the bakery will offer a special strawberry and cream croissant that may be pre-ordered and purchased before Friday, May 8 for pick up on Sunday, May 10. The croissants are $2.50 each. Call 425-672-8818 to order.
Grand Pere Bakery is located at 24007 56th Ave. W. in Mountlake Terrace.