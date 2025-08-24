MLT’s first hot sauce festival leaves people burning for more

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

The weather wasn’t the only thing that was hot in Mountlake Terrace Saturday. The city’s first hot sauce festival — Get Sauced! — added to the heat as companies from across Washington state offered tastes of their torrid toppings.

The day marked what many residents – including Councilmember William Paige Jr. – are hoping will be an annual event in the city.

Paige said he enjoyed seeing the number of people attending the small festival. He said as he was walking up, festival sponsor Double DD Meats had a line out the door, and Alberto Jr. Mexican Restaurant was “packed.”

“Whoever came up with this is a genius,” Paige said.

There were actually two geniuses behind the festival. Sarah Frost, Mountlake Terrace Chamber of Commerce chair and owner of Making Local Markets, and Justin Nygard, chamber secretary and DD Meats’ chief operations officer, came up with the idea.

If anyone knows hot sauces and their makers, it’s Nygard.

Double DD Meats has over 3,000 hot sauces, 1,000 barbecue sauces, 400 marinades, steak sauce and rubs, and the beef, pork and lamb to put it on.

Frost said she hopes this will be an annual event. However, it can be difficult to get vendors during the busy summer months when larger events take priority.

“The hot sauce community really came out for this one,” Frost said.

A list of the Get Sauced! Hot Sauce Festival vendors can be seen here.