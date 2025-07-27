MLT’s Double DD Meats hits 70-year milestone 

Double DD Meats in Mountlake Terrace is a pilgrimage site for meat lovers and hot sauce aficionados who have the misfortune of living far, far away in places like West Seattle and north Snohomish County.

It began 70 years ago, when John Dallas and Dan Murray opened the meat shop just west of 56th Avenue West. A few years later, Les Palaniuk began working there; he eventually purchased the business from Murray in the late 1970s following Dallas’ death.

Palaniuk’s daughter Kim Nygard began working at the counter as a teenager and then bought the business from him in 2014. Today she is president, while son Jeremy is chief operating officer and son Justin is chief production officer.

The thriving business has been in the same location its entire lifetime, despite being destroyed by arson in 1990. It has expanded more than once to accommodate demand for its exceptional products and increasing employee headcount (now at 50). And it is legendary for its high quality meats and thousands of hot sauces – and equally spicy slogans found on kitchen towels and mugs for sale throughout the aisles.

How do they do it? I sat down with the three Nygards for a lively, frank and humorous conversation and got the scoop. Read the edited version below.

You have maintained a really successful business for many years – what is your secret to success?

Being nice to people. That and selling what they want. And at a good price.

Kim, how have things changed over the years?

We were tiny when I first started here. We had just shelving along the wall, there were no aisles of stuff. It was only 20 feet wide. It was so small that our freezer was in a shed out back, because we couldn’t even fit a freezer in our store.

What are some of your top sellers?

It changes with the season. In the winter months, it’s more roasts. Around 4th of July it’s all about the patties and the hot dogs and the brats. Christmas, it’s rib roasts. Father’s Day, it’s all steaks. Valentine’s Day, everybody’s buying tenderloin.

We sell a lot of ground beef. All of our ground beef is just ground from our nice steak trimmings that are mostly ribeye. A lot of ground beef you find [in other stores] is from the whole cow, mostly they just grind it all up, so you get all of these unwanted cuts that are lower quality.

What are some of the most unusual meats that you sell?

Camel from New Zealand is probably the craziest item that we sell. It’s like a sweet beef flavor. We used to have kangaroo pre-COVID. Now they don’t export it because the health department banned it from the United States. If your dog was allergic to everything, the vets would say, “Get kangaroo.” So we sold tons to people. We also sell alligator, bison, elk, wild boar. I’ve looked for snake, but never found it.

When did you start selling all the sauces?

Probably 30 years ago. We have the largest selection in the United States for a brick-and mortar store – that includes hot sauces, barbecue sauces, marinades, wing sauces.

What’s your busiest time of year?

Christmas by far. We sell 30,000 pounds of rib roasts. People start calling here in August to put in their Christmas roast order, and we have to tell them no, call us the day after Thanksgiving. And it’s amazing because the store will be packed down the aisles to the door, and even outside lining down the building when we open.

Once I asked somebody, “Why don’t you get your roast early and freeze it and not have to deal with this?” And one customer looked at me like I was crazy, and said, “We’ve done this for a couple of generations – it’s a tradition to show up right before Christmas with a cup of coffee and get in line.” That’s really neat to hear.

Is there anything else you want to mention?

Tell customers not to come on Sundays! I watch the cameras and there’s so many people that come pull on the door on Sundays. They’re so disappointed. We’ve had the same hours all 70 years and people still show up on Sundays!

How do you guys see yourselves staying on top over the next five to 10 years?

Just keep doing what we’re doing.

Being nice to people?

Yeah, that’s the biggest thing.

Double DD Meats is located at 5602 232nd St. S.W. #104, Mountlake Terrace. Hours: Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Closed Sundays. Phone: 425-778-7363





