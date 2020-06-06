MLT’s Coffee with the City goes virtual

Coffee with the City returns on Wednesday, June 10 in a remote format via Zoom teleconference at 6:00 p.m. Residents, business owners and others from the community are invited to join the City Manager and Police Department leadership for a “virtual” cup of coffee and hear first-hand what’s happening in the city.

Coffee with the City is intended to be a casual conversation for the community to ask questions, provide input on city services or just listen to the conversation.

To participate by telephone, the call in number is 1-253-215-8782. To join via the internet: 1) Go to https://zoom.us/join; 2) Enter meeting ID (894 3420 1448) and click “join” (you will be prompted to install the Zoom application if you do not already have it); and 3) Enter password (983958).

To ask a question or provide comments, please use the “hand raise” tool within the Zoom program or press *9 if you are participating via phone. These actions will notify city staff that you would like to speak. To facilitate an efficient “Coffee” and to avoid background noise, speakers will be muted until it is their turn to speak.

For more information on Coffee with the City, visit the city’s website at www.cityofmlt.com or email cityhall@ci.mlt.wa.us.