MLTnews reviews 2019: July-August

MLTnews continues its look back at the highlights of 2019.

Part 4: July-August

July

The Mountlake Terrace and Edmonds police departments are looking for a man who struck a Mountlake Terrace police officer with his vehicle in the early hours July 1. Patrol units from both departments contacted a suspicious occupied vehicle parked near the F building of the Andorra Estates, located at 22817 Lakeview Drive. After running a check on the license plate, police discovered the plate was attached to a felony warrant, police said. After police made initial contact with the driver, he put the vehicle into reverse, striking the officer, causing a minor elbow injury, said Mountlake Terrace Police Chief Pete Caw.

Derek Stanford was unanimously appointed state senator for the 1st Legislative District July 1 at a joint meeting of the King and Snohomish County councils in Bothell. Stanford replaces Guy Palumbo of Maltby, who resigned in May to return to the private sector.The 1st District includes most of Mountlake Terrace, plus all of Brier and Bothell, as well as north Kirkland. After appointing Stanford, the two county councils then appointed Bothell City Councilmember Davina Duerr to replace Stanford in the House.

The Mountlake Terrace City Council July 1 unanimously approved a proposal from the city’s Arts Advisory Commission to work with two artists to create distinct sculpture artworks as part of the new Civic Campus. CJ Rench and Louise McDowell were the two artists chosen. They were among four finalist artists who in April had submitted renderings and made presentations for creating public art in the future Town Center Park/Plaza. The plaza will be located between the new city hall and 232nd Street Southwest and 58th Avenue West.

Ballinger Park was packed on July 3 for family fun and fireworks at the annual Mountlake Terrace 3rd of July Stars and Stripes Celebration. This is the fourth year for the event, which included games, pony rides, food vendors, face painting, carnival games and more. The 3rd of July event included a highly-anticipated fireworks show over Lake Ballinger, with an additional show added 600 feet away from the original location

The City of Mountlake Terrace said that beginning the week of July 8, drivers should expect significant road work on the Main Street Revitalization Project construction at 236th Street Southwest from 56th Avenue West to Gateway Boulevard. The work is expected to take between four to eight weeks to complete.

Erin Murray on July 8 officially launched her campaign for Position 7 on the Mountlake Terrace City Council. She will face Crystal Gamon in the Nov. 5 general election for the seat being vacated by current Councilmember Seaun Richards, who isn’t seeking re-eleciton. In her announcement, Murray said she was prompted to run because she’s passionate about civic engagement and her community. She pledged to be “accessible, response and transparent” while working to remove barriers to participation and supporting solutions proven to increase engagement.

The City of Mountlake Terrace’s Recreation Pavilion Pool has won the 2019 ParentMap Golden Teddy Award for Splash-Worthy Pool or Water Park in the “Out & About” category. According to ParentMap magazine, parents know the best places to play, learn, shop and dine around Puget Sound. Every year ParentMap asks its readers to vote on their family favorites in the region. This year it reports that over 30,000 votes were cast over three weeks and two rounds of voting.

Students from Brier Terrace Middle School and Mountlake Terrace High School took top honors during the TSA (Technology Student Association) national conference in Washington, D.C. June 28-July 2. The Brier Terrace team of Kyle Mervin and Antonio Nguyen placed first in Structural Engineering. In addition, Kyle Mervin and Alessandra Serena-Takahashi were inducted in the the TSA Honor Society for their excellence in academics, leadership and community service. Mountlake Terrace High School took first place in Animatronics with the team of Matthew Khajepour, Reiden Chea, Hillel Coates, Cole Goodnight, Tony Le, Katie Barry and James Speedy. The team of Ryan Bagaason and Reidan Chea took first in Structural Engineering and Design.

The City of Mountlake Terrace said that a demolition permit has been submitted for the former Creekside Church building complex at 7011 226th Street Southwest, which is set to be replaced with the Creekside Meadows planned unit development of 56 single-family homes. The demolition will begin in mid- to late July.

Premera Blue Cross has submitted a proposal to renovate its headquarters in Mountlake Terrace, the City of Mountlake Terrace said. The Premera campus is located between 216th and 220th Streets Southwest and the Interurban trail and 68th Avenue West. According to the city, Premera is proposing to replace Building 1 with a facility that provides more on-site amenities for employees and to make minor modifications to most of the four other buildings.

After introducing a new menu more than a month ago, Red Onion Burgers in Mountlake Terrace celebrated its grand reopening July 15 as Red Onion Cafe and Seafood Bar. The event included music, games, a bouncy house and a car wash fundraiser for the Mountlake Terrace High School cheer team. Red Onion Cafe and Seafood Bar is located at 21005 44th Ave. W.

A big surprise came to a woman in the small city of Brier after discovering she had won the $12.2 million Washington Lottery jackpot. The woman and her husband — who wished to remain anonymous — came forward July 19 with the winning ticket. After hearing the winning numbers announced on July 3, the woman said she woke her husband to double check the ticket numbers for her. The winning ticket was purchased at Brier Grocery, located at 23607 Brier Road. The family-owned store will receive a 1% selling bonus from the winnings, which amounts to $122,000.

A draft plan that includes proposed zoning changes for the Mountlake Terrace Town Center was delivered to the City Council Monday, July 22. Now the council wants to hear what the public thinks about plan, which could bring taller buildings and more density to the downtown core. About a dozen community members attended the July 22 special meeting set specifically for the council to receive the plan, although no public testimony was taken. However, council members stressed the importance of having as much engagement as possible with citizens about the plan between now and when they take a vote, which is set to occur on Sept. 26.

Starting July 24, aquatic herbicides were applied in Lake Ballinger to control lake weeds. Lake Ballinger has become infested with invasive aquatic weeds, including Eurasian watermilfoil, fragrant water lilies and curly leaf pondweed. To address the problem, a steering committee of local residents has recommended a control plan including use of burlap bottom barriers and aquatic herbicide applied to 50 percent of the lake during summer 2019. (See more about the plan in our earlier story.) Lake Ballinger will be treated with aquatic herbicides three times between July 24 and Sept. 15, 2019. A motorized boat has been permitted on the lake in order to complete this project.

Children and adults alike lined city streets July 26 as the 27th annual Tour de Terrace parade kicked off the city’s annual summer festival. Among the highlights: the precision Seattle Police Motorcycle Drill Team, Seafair pirates and clowns, Lake City Western Vigilantes, classic cars, and Colors of Hawaii Pa’u Riders.

August

The City of Mountlake Terrace said that starting Aug. 1 it would begin efforts to educate citizens about the city’s leash laws, and citing offenders. “The city would like to remind community members and visitors that it is a civil violation for the owner or person having charge, care, custody or control of any animal, with the exception of domestic, licensed cats, to allow such animal to run at large,” the city said in an announcement. The city’s decision to step up efforts related to the city’s leash laws responds to citizen concerns raised at the July 15 Mountlake Terrace City Council meeting.

Edmonds School District Superintendent Dr. Kris McDuffy announced she’s retiring at the end of the 2019-20 school year. In an email to district staff Aug. 3, McDuffy said she had already notified the school board of her intent to retire as of June 30, 2020. “This was a very tough decision but after serving 37 wonderful years in public education — 17 as a superintendent — it is time,” she said. The Edmonds School Board in 2016 hired McDuffy — then superintendent of the Arlington School District — to lead the Edmonds district.

In the only races before Mountlake Terrace voters, primary election results were released Aug. 6 for Edmonds School Board of Directors Position 3 and 5 candidates. As of Tuesday night, Position 3 incumbent Gary Noble was the top vote getter with 46% (8,045 votes) with challengers Rory Graves (3,535 votes) and Jennifer Cail (3,451 votes) with 20% each. In position 5 — an open seat because current School Board member Diana White is not seeking re-election — Nancy Katims led the field of five candidates with 8,961 votes (54%) while opponent Lisa Hunnewell came in second with 3,734 votes or 22%.

Another lucky lottery winner hit the jackpot last week with a ticket purchased at Brier Grocery. On Aug. 7, a winning Hit 5 lottery ticket worth $120,000 was sold from family-owned store. On July 3, a Brier woman and her husband were the winners of the Lottery’s $12.2 million jackpot. The Hit 5 winner requested no publicity.

The Mountlake Terrace Community Foundation Aug. 10 announced the recipients of its recent round of Neighborhoods Fund projects. They included bike racks and beautification at West Plaza’s 57th Avenue West alley, metal tables for the Concern for Neighbors Food Bank, funding for supplies for the Ballinger Organic Garden, expanded deck at the Mountlake Terrace Senior Center., campus landscape beautification at Cedar Way Elementary, by the Cedar Way Elementary Garden Club and campus landscape beautification at Terrace Park Elementary, by the Terrace Park Elementary PTA.

The Edmonds School Board of Directors voted unanimously a its Aug. 13 business meeting to adopt a $343.3 million budget for the 2019-20 school year that includes program cuts, layoffs and use of district reserves to address a $17.7 million deficit. The 4-0 board vote (Director Anne McMurray was absent) came after months of deliberation to resolve the deficit, which resulted in layoff notices for 25.2 certified full-time equivalent (FTE) teachers and other cuts across the district.

People lined the street Aug. 14 as Brier’s SeaScare Parade marched through town. The annual parade’s theme included scary sea creatures, pirates, boats, nautical and other sea-related ideas.

South County Fire responded to a house fire that occurred late Aug. 15 in the 23800 block of 54th Avenue West in Mountlake Terrace. Damage from the fire was estimated at $75,000. According to South County officials, at 11:40 p.m. a neighbor called 911 and reported seeing smoke coming from the one-story house. The two residents who live in house were away at the time of the incident and no one was reported injured.

There was more discussion Aug. 15 on the City of Mountlake Terrace proposed Town Center plan that would bring taller buildings and greater density to the city. City staff and consultants were present at the council’s work/study session to address questions and concerns raised by both councilmembers and citizens during the past few weeks about the Town Center Subarea Comprehensive Plan and Development Regulations. ~ ~ ~ ~ A 52-year-old Shoreline man died after going into distress while swimming in Lake Ballinger Aug. 20. South County Fire spokeswoman Leslie Hynes said first responders were called to the lake at 3:05 p.m. after receiving reports of a man in distress about 50 yards off shore. According to Mountlake Terrace Police Commander Pat Lowe, the victim and his fiancé were with a group of friends who had tied their paddle boards together to form a raft. The man then left the raft to retrieve something that fell in the water.

The Hazel Miller Foundation has awarded the City of Mountlake Terrace a $300,000 grant for construction of a water feature at the future Town Center Park Plaza. The plaza is part of the Civic Campus Redevelopment Project that includes construction of a new city hall and police station addition and establishes a downtown public gathering space. The purpose of the Park Plaza is to have a place for the public to enjoy civic events, performances, conversation and relaxation.

The Terrace Brier Lions Club and the family of late Mountlake Terrace Police Capt. Stan Krahn have donated a $1,000 scholarship to the Mountlake Terrace Police Explorer Scouts in Krahn’s memory. The money will be used to help pay for Explorer Scout uniforms and equipment. Along with the scholarship, the Lions Club presented a plaque to the MLT Police Department in Krahn’s honor.

Mountlake Terrace City Councilmembers, city staff and consultants, and a few citizens donned their comfortable shoes Aug. 27 for a walking tour of possible changes in Town Center building heights and zoning under the draft subarea plan recommended by the city planning commission. The walking tour of affected neighborhoods was suggested by Councilmember Laura Sonmore as a way for the council to get a better feel for the proposed changes, aimed at accommodating expected growth stemming from light rail’s arrival in 2024.

