Dear Readers:

To ensure more consistent branding across all three of our community news sites, we have updated the names and branding for the our Mountlake Terrace and Lynnwood publications.

As of Nov. 14, MLTnews is now My MLT News and Lynnwood Today is now My Lynnwood News. This ensures the naming is consistent with our third site, My Edmonds News.

We have also simplified the name of our umbrella nonprofit organization. My Neighborhood News Network is now My Neighborhood News Group.

A reminder of our 16-year history:

The roots of the My Neighborhood News Group were established in May 2009, when Mountlake Terrace resident Dustin DeKoekkoek founded MLTnews. In October 2009, I started My Edmonds News and a year later, in 2010, Lynnwood resident Mike Murphy founded Lynnwood Today. Over the course of the next few years, I acquired the Mountlake Terrace and Lynnwood websites from their respective founders, placing them under the My Neighborhood News Network (MNNN) umbrella.

In 2022, I began exploring the idea of converting MNNN to a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, to ensure long-term sustainability for South Snohomish County’s longest-running online news source. MNNN received its nonprofit status from the IRS in March 2023 (federal tax ID 88-3919841).

In 2025, My Neighborhood News Network was rebranded to My Neighborhood News Group. To ensure consistency among the community news titles, Lynnwood Today was renamed My Lynnwood News and MLTnews became My MLT News.

I now serve as the president and CEO of the My Neighborhood News Group, which is governed by an all-volunteer board of directors.

We are proud to continue providing trusted community news for our readers. We hope that this unified and consistent branding will help you better identify our publications across all three properties.

Teresa Wippel is the President and CEO of My Neighborhood News Group, which includes My Edmonds News, My MLT News and My Lynnwood News.