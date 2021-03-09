MLTnews Daily Legislative Report: March 8, 2021 – Capital gains, tenant law

MLTnews presents the Daily Legislative Report, covering the 2021 Washington State Legislature. The Senate held a weekend floor session debating Engrossed Substitute Senate Bill 5096, which would create a 7 percent capital gains tax. The bill was approved narrowly, 25-24, moving onto the House for consideration. The House held a weekend floor session as well, debating HB1236, concerning landlord-tenant eviction law. The bill was approved by a vote of 54-44, moving onto the Senate for consideration.

For more information on SB5096 – https://app.leg.wa.gov/billsummary?billnumber=5096&year=2021

For more information on HB1236 – https://app.leg.wa.gov/billsummary/?billNumber=1236&year=2021&initiative=False

For more complete information on any legislation, including sponsors, a synopsis, and fiscal note, visit the Washington State Legislature’s bill information webpage:

https://apps.leg.wa.gov/billinfo