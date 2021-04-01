MLTnews Daily Legislative Report: March 31, 2021 — Private prison ban

MLTnews presents The Daily Legislative Report, covering the 2021 Washington State Legislature. Senate lawmakers debated Engrossed House Bill 1090, which would ban private, for-profit detention facilities. The bill passed the House 76-21 on Feb. 23, and passed the Senate 28-21. The House & Senate will now negotiate adoption of amendments between the two chambers, and if passing, the legislation will make its way to the Governor’s office for an opportunity to be signed into law.

For more information on House Bill 1090 – https://app.leg.wa.gov/billsummary/?billNumber=1090&year=2021&initiative=False

For more complete information on any legislation, including sponsors, a synopsis, and fiscal note, visit the Washington State Legislature’s bill information webpage:

https://apps.leg.wa.gov/billinfo