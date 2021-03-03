MLTnews Daily Legislative Report: March 2, 2021 – Airport labor, confidential employees

MLTnews presents the Daily Legislative Report, covering the 2021 Washington State Legislature. The Senate debated Senate Bill 5385, concerning airport labor standards. The bill passed the Senate 36-13, moving onto the house for consideration. Also debated on the Senate Floor was Senate Bill 5133, which updates the definition of a confidential employee for the purposes of state collective bargaining. The bill passed the senate 34-15, moving onto the house for consideration. In addition, debate was held on Substitute Senate Bill 5406, which would compensate tow truck operators who clear public roadways of abandoned vehicles. The bill passed the Senate 47-1, moving onto the house for consideration. And finally, Senators approved Senate Bill 5063, by a unanimous vote of 49-0, which concerns the expiration date of the invasive species council. The bill now moves on to the House for consideration.

For more information on Senate Bill 5385 – https://app.leg.wa.gov/billsummary?BillNumber=5385&Initiative=false&Year=2021

For more information on Senate Bill 5133 – https://app.leg.wa.gov/billsummary?BillNumber=5133&Initiative=false&Year=2021

For more information on Senate Bill 5406 – https://app.leg.wa.gov/billsummary?BillNumber=5406&Initiative=false&Year=2021

For more information on Senate Bill 5063 – https://app.leg.wa.gov/billsummary?BillNumber=5063&Initiative=false&Year=2021

For more complete information on any legislation, including sponsors, a synopsis, and fiscal note, visit the Washington State Legislature’s bill information webpage:

https://apps.leg.wa.gov/billinfo