MLTnews Daily Legislative Report: March 19, 2021 – Food inspection program

MLTnews presents the Daily Legislative Report, covering the 2021 Washington State Legislature. The House Rural Development, Agriculture & Natural Resources Committee heard public testimony for Second Substitute Senate Bill 5045, which would establish a state meat and poultry inspection program. The bill passed the Senate 48-0 on March 2, and would have to pass the House, to make its way to the Governors office, to be signed into law.

For more information on House Bill 5045 – https://app.leg.wa.gov/billsummary?BillNumber=5045&Year=2021&Initiative=false

For more complete information on any legislation, including sponsors, a synopsis, and fiscal note, visit the Washington State Legislature’s bill information webpage:

https://apps.leg.wa.gov/billinfo