MLTnews Daily Legislative Report: March 18, 2021 – Security deposit waivers

MlTnews presents the Daily Legislative Report, covering the 2021 Washington State Legislature. The Senate Committee on Housing & Local Government held a public hearing on Engrossed Substitute House Bill 1515, which would allow rental security deposit waiver fees for tenants. The bill passed the House 98-0 on March 8, and would have to pass the Senate in order to make its way to the Governor’s office for his signature, to become law.

For more information on House Bill 1515 – https://app.leg.wa.gov/billsummary?BillNumber=1515&Year=2021&Initiative=false

