MLTnews Daily Legislative Report: March 15, 2021 – Capital gains tax

MLTnews presents the Daily Legislative Report, covering the 2021 Washington State Legislature. The House Finance Committee heard public testimony on Engrossed Substitute Senate Bill 5096, which would create a state capital gains tax. The bill passed the Senate 25-24 on March 6, and would have to pass the House, into order to make it to the Governors’ office for his signature, to become law.

For more information on Senate Bill 5096 – https://app.leg.wa.gov/billsummaryBillNumber=5096&Year=2021&Initiative=false

For more complete information on any legislation, including sponsors, a synopsis, and fiscal note, visit the Washington State Legislature’s bill information webpage: https://apps.leg.wa.gov/billinfo