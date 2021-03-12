MLTnews Daily Legislative Report: March 12, 2021 – K-12 workforce trauma

MLTnews presents the Daily Legislative Report, covering the 2021 Washington State Legislature. The Senate Early Learning & K-12 Education Committee heard public testimony on Substitute House Bill 1363, addressing secondary trauma in the K-12 workforce. The bill passed the House on Feb. 25 by a vote of 58-40, and would need to pass the Senate, in order to make its way to the Governor’s office for a signature, to become law.

For more information on House Bill 1363 – https://app.leg.wa.gov/billsummary?BillNumber=1363&Year=2021&Initiative=false

For more complete information on any legislation, including sponsors, a synopsis, and fiscal note, visit the Washington State Legislature’s bill information webpage:

https://apps.leg.wa.gov/billinfo