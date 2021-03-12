MLTnews Daily Legislative Report: March 11, 2021 – Landlord eviction restrictions

MLTnews presents the Daily Legislative Report, covering the 2021 Washington State Legislature. The Senate Committee on Housing & Local Government, heard testimony on Engrossed Substitute House Bill 1236, which would create more restrictions on landlords who want to evict tenants. The bill passed the House 54-44, and would have to pass the Senate, in order to make it to the Governor’s office for a signature into state law.

For more information on House Bill 1236 – https://app.leg.wa.gov/billsummary?BillNumber=1236&Year=2021&Initiative=false

For more complete information on any legislation, including sponsors, a synopsis, and fiscal note, visit the Washington State Legislature’s bill information webpage:

https://apps.leg.wa.gov/billinfo