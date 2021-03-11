MLTnews Daily Legislative Report: March 10, 2021 – Felony voting restoration

MLTnews presents the Daily Legislative Report, covering the 2021 Washington State Legislature. The Senate State Government & Elections Committee, heard testimony on Engrossed Substitute House Bill 1078, which would restore voting rights to formerly incarcerated individuals convicted of a felony. The bill was passed by the House on Feb. 24, by a vote of 57-41, and would have to pass through the Senate next.

For more information on House Bill 1078 – https://app.leg.wa.gov/billsummary?BillNumber=1078&Year=2021&Initiative=false

For more complete information on any legislation, including sponsors, a synopsis, and fiscal note, visit the Washington State Legislature’s bill information webpage:

https://apps.leg.wa.gov/billinfo