MLTnews Daily Legislative Report: Jan. 25, 2021

MLTnews presents The Daily Legislative Report, covering the 2021 Washington State Legislature. In the Senate Labor, Commerce & Tribal Affairs Committee, Senate Bill 5267 earned a public hearing. Sponsored by Senator Derek Stanford, the legislation would require state licensing certification for electrical work associated with flipping property. It would prevent local homeowners from gaining permits and doing the work themselves on their property for inspection, instead mandating that the property owner hire a certified electrician to do all of the electrical work.