MLTnews Daily Legislative Report: Jan. 20, 2021

MLTnews presents The Daily Legislative Report, covering the 2021 Washington State Legislature. Two bills on child welfare earned a public hearing at the Jan. 20 House Children, Youth & Families Committee. House Bill 1194 focuses on parent-child visitation rights and House Bill 1227 focuses on family rights when responding to abuse or neglect allegations. Both bills are sponsored by 32nd District Rep. Lauren Davis.

