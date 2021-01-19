MLTnews Daily Legislative Report: Jan. 18, 2021

MLTnews presents The Daily Legislative Report for Jan. 18, 2021. The Washington State Legislature celebrated the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr and honored his sacrifice to the nation for the goal of civil and worker rights.

The Senate Labor, Commerce & Tribal Affairs committee held a public hearing on Senate Bill 5115. The legislation is sponsored by Senators Derek Stanford (1st District) and Jesse Salomon (32nd District), and would establish health emergency labor standards for frontline workers, providing employee compensation during a public health emergency, including requiring employers to accommodate an employee’s voluntary usage of protective equipment.