MLTnews Daily Legislative Report: Jan. 13, 2021

MLTnews presents The Daily Legislative Report for Jan. 13, 2021. On the third day of the 2021 Washington State Legislative Session, the Senate held public hearings in their committee on the state auditor’s duties and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle tax exemptions.

– The Senate’s Government & Elections committee heard testimony on Senate Bill 5002, addressing state auditor Pat McCarthy’s duties & procedures.

– The Senate committee on Environment, Energy & Technology looked at Senate Bill 5000, which creates a hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle pilot sales and use tax exemption program.