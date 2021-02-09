MLTnews Daily Legislative Report: Feb. 8, 2021 – Liquor rules, election harassment

MLTnews presents The Daily Legislative Report, covering the 2021 Washington State Legislature. Results of the COVID-19 pandemic have the potential to permanently change liquor licensing in Washington State, with the Senate Labor, Commerce & Tribal Affairs committee holding public hearings on Senate Bill 5394 which would solidify curbside delivery of alcohol and Senate Bill 5417 which would extend liquor licensing. The Senate Law & Justice Committee held a public hearing on Senate Bill 5148, which would make harassment of election officials a class B felony.

