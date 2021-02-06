MLTnews Daily Legislative Report: Feb. 5, 2021 – Education waivers, mascots

MLTnews presents The Daily Legislative Report, covering the 2021 Washington State Legislature. The House Early Learning & K-12 Education Committee, heard testimony on two bills related to the COVID-19 pandemic. House Bill 1121 creates an emergency waiver of graduation requirements. Engrossed House Bill 1131 creates an emergency waiver of instructional hours and days at private schools. The House Education Committee heard testimony on House Bill 1356, which would prohibit the inappropriate use of Native American names, symbols or images as public school mascots, logos or team names.

For more information on HB1121 – https://app.leg.wa.gov/billsummary?BillNumber=1121&Year=2021&Initiative=false

For more information on HB1131 – https://app.leg.wa.gov/billsummary?BillNumber=1131&Initiative=false&Year=2021

For more information on HB1356 – https://app.leg.wa.gov/billsummary?BillNumber=1356&Initiative=false&Year=2021

For more complete information on any legislation, including sponsors, a synopsis, and fiscal note, visit the Washington State Legislature’s bill information webpage: https://apps.leg.wa.gov/billinfo