MLTnews Daily Legislative Report: Feb. 4, 2021 – Sports wagering, industrial Insurance

MLTnews presents The Daily Legislative Report, covering the 2021 Washington State Legislature. On Thursday, Feb. 4, the Labor Commerce & Tribal Affairs Committee heard testimony on Senate Bill 5212, authorizing sports wagering at cardrooms and racetracks. Also heard was Senate Bill 5103, which would clarify responsibilities for mandatory industrial insurance coverage, for persons transporting freight. Over in the House Health Care & Wellness Committee, lawmakers held a public hearing on House Bill 1348, which concerns providing medical assistance to incarcerated by the state justice system.

