MLTnews Daily Legislative Report: Feb. 3, 2021 – Insurance discrimination, ballots

MLTnews presents The Daily Legislative Report, covering the 2021 Washington State Legislature. On Wednesday, Feb. 3, the Senate Health & Long Term Care Committee held a public hearing on Senate Bill 5313, concerning health insurance discrimination. The House Government & Tribal Relations committee heard testimony on House Bill 1361, which focuses on the timely mailing of ballots by county auditors.

