MLTnews Daily Legislative Report: Feb. 25, 2021 – COVID-19 liquor license relief

MLTnews presents the Daily Legislative Report, covering the 2021 Washington State Legislature. The House debated two bills, concerning liquor licensing and the COVID-19 pandemic’s effect on restaurants, bars and other hospitality establishments. Second Substitute House Bill 1359 would temporarily relieve liquor license holders of fees. Also heard was Engrossed Second Substitute House Bill 1480, which would extend curbside, takeout and delivery of alcohol, while creating an independent study of the impact of the new, temporary privileges. Both bills passed the house, moving onto the Senate for consideration.

