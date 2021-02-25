MLTnews Daily Legislative Report: Feb. 24, 2021 – Police officer duty, election security

MLTnews presents the Daily Legislative Report, covering the 2021 Washington State Legislature. On the afternoon of Feb. 23, The Senate debated Substitute Senate Bill 5066, which compels a peace officer’s duty to intervene of their fellow police officer is witnessed using excessive force. The bill passed the Senate 28-21, moving onto the House for consideration. On Feb. 24, the House brought Engrossed Substitute House Bill 1068, which exempts election security information from public records disclosure, to a vote, passing it 61-37, moving onto the senate for consideration. The House voted on Engrossed Substitute House Bill 1176, which removes the ability of school districts to withhold diplomas, transcripts or grades based on unpaid fines or damage to school property. The bill passed the house 77-20, moving onto the Senate for consideration.

For more information on Senate Bill 5066 – https://app.leg.wa.gov/billsummary/?billNumber=5066&year=2021&initiative=False

For more information on House Bill 1068 – https://app.leg.wa.gov/billsummary/?billNumber=1068&year=2021&initiative=False

For more information on House Bill 1176 – https://app.leg.wa.gov/billsummary/?billNumber=1176&year=2021&initiative=False

