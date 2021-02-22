MLTnews Daily Legislative Report: Feb. 22, 2021 – Statewide soda tax

MLTnews presents the Daily Legislative Report, covering the 2021 Washington State Legislature. The Senate Health & Long Term Care Committee heard public testimony on Senate Bill 5371, which would fund public health services, including a healthy equity initiative, through a statewide sweetened beverage tax.

For more information on Senate Bill 5371 – https://app.leg.wa.gov/billsummary?BillNumber=5371&Year=2021&Initiative=false

For more complete information on any legislation, including sponsors, a synopsis, and fiscal note, visit the Washington State Legislature’s bill information webpage:

https://apps.leg.wa.gov/billinfo