MLTnews Daily Legislative Report: Feb. 19, 2021 – Ranked-choice voting

MLTnews presents the Daily Legislative Report, covering the 2021 Washington State Legislature. On Friday, Feb. 19, the House Appropriations Committee heard several bills, including Substitute House Bill 1156, which creates ranked-choice voting local options. The committee passed the bill 22-11, moving onto the House floor for consideration.

For more information on House Bill 1156 – https://app.leg.wa.gov/billsummary?BillNumber=1156&Year=2021&Initiative=false

For more complete information on any legislation, including sponsors, a synopsis, and fiscal note, visit the Washington State Legislature’s bill information webpage: https://apps.leg.wa.gov/billinfo