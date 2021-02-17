MLTnews Daily Legislative Report: Feb. 16, 2021 – Hospitality tax relief

Posted: February 16, 2021 15

MLTnews Presents The Daily Legislative Report, covering the 2021 Washington State Legislature. The House Finance Committee, heard several tax bills, including House Bill 1299, which would provide business and occupation tax relief to the hospitality industry.

For more information on House Bill 1299 – https://app.leg.wa.gov/billsummary?BillNumber=1299&Year=2021&Initiative=false

For more complete information on any legislation, including sponsors, a synopsis, and fiscal note, visit the Washington State Legislature’s bill information webpage: https://apps.leg.wa.gov/billinfo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

BACK TO HOME