MLTnews Daily Legislative Report: Feb. 15, 2021 – Telemarketing laws

MLTnews Presents The Daily Legislative Report, covering the 2021 Washington State Legislature. The House Consumer Protection & Business Committee held a public hearing on House Bill 1497, which would sharpen the laws around telephone solicitation, including reducing the hours that solicitors can contact the public, limiting it from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

For more information on House Bill 1497 – https://app.leg.wa.gov/billsummary?BillNumber=1497&Year=2021&Initiative=false

For more complete information on any legislation, including sponsors, a synopsis, and fiscal note, visit the Washington State Legislature’s bill information webpage: https://apps.leg.wa.gov/billinfo