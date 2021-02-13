MLTnews Daily Legislative Report: Feb. 12, 2021 – Strengthening child rape laws

MLTnews Presents The Daily Legislative Report, covering the 2021 Washington State Legislature. The House Public Safety Committee, held a public hearing on House Bill 1384, which would raise the seriousness level in criminal matters, concerning rape of a child and child molestation offenses.

For more information on House Bill 1384 – https://app.leg.wa.gov/billsummary?BillNumber=1384&Initiative=false&Year=2021

For more complete information on any legislation, including sponsors, a synopsis, and fiscal note, visit the Washington State Legislature’s bill information webpage: https://apps.leg.wa.gov/billinfo