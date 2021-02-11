MLTnews Daily Legislative Report: Feb. 10, 2021 – Breast augmentation risk consent

MLTnews presents The Daily Legislative Report, covering the 2021 Washington State Legislature. The Senate Health & Long-Term Care committee, held a public hearing on Senate Bill 5441, which would provide more information to patients undergoing breast augmentation surgery on informed consent of the risks, as well as informed consent of the procedure.

For more information on House Bill 5441 – https://app.leg.wa.gov/billsummary?BillNumber=5441&Year=2021&Initiative=false

For more complete information on any legislation, including sponsors, a synopsis, and fiscal note, visit the Washington State Legislature’s bill information webpage: https://apps.leg.wa.gov/billinfo