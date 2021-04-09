MLTnews Daily Legislative Report: April 8, 2021 – Unlawful provisions in resident leases

MLTnews presents The Daily Legislative Report, covering the 2021 Washington State Legislature. Senate lawmakers debated Engrossed Substitute House Bill 1236; the legislation protects residential tenants from the beginning of their tenancies by penalizing the inclusion of unlawful lease provisions, and limiting the reasons for eviction, refusal to continue and termination. The bill passed the House 54-44 on March 7, passing the Senate 28-21 on April 8. The bill’s amendments will now be negotiated by the House & Senate, and if they can come to a compromise, the legislation will go to the Governor’s office for an opportunity to be signed into law.

For more information on House Bill 1236 – https://app.leg.wa.gov/billsummary/?billNumber=1236&year=2021&initiative=False

For more complete information on any legislation, including sponsors, a synopsis, and fiscal note, visit the Washington State Legislature’s bill information webpage:

https://apps.leg.wa.gov/billinfo