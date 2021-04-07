MLTnews Daily Legislative Report: April 6, 2021 – Student health plans

MLTnews presents The Daily Legislative Report, covering the 2021 Washington State Legislature. Senate lawmakers debated House Bill 1009, which requires certain student health plans to provide coverage for the voluntary abortion of a pregnancy. The bill passed the House 57-40 on Feb. 23, passing the Senate 29-19 on April 6. The bill now goes to the Governor’s office for the opportunity to be signed into law.

For more information on House Bill 1009 – https://app.leg.wa.gov/billsummary/?billNumber=1009&year=2021&initiative=False

For more complete information on any legislation, including sponsors, a synopsis, and fiscal note, visit the Washington State Legislature’s bill information webpage: https://apps.leg.wa.gov/billinfo