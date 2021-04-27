MLTnews Daily Legislative Report: April 26, 2021 – Blake decision/Sine Die

MLTnews presents the 2021 Washington State Legislative Report. As the 2021 Legislative Session came to a close this weekend with the ceremonies of Sine Die, legislators discussed The Blake Decision, in which the state’s Supreme Court eliminated simple drug possession charges on Feb. 21 for hundreds of pending cases.
The Blake Decision: https://www.aclu-wa.org/pages/q-blake-decision
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identify before approving your comment.