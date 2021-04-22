MLTnews Daily Legislative Report: April 20, 2021 – Duty of officer to intervene

MLTnews presents The Daily Legislative Report, covering the 2021 Washington State Legislature. Senate lawmakers voted on whether to concur with House Amendments to Substitute Senate Bill 5066, which would create a standard for a peace officer’s duty to intervene when it comes to a fellow officer’s actions. The Senate voted in concurrence with the House 31-18, which now sends the legislation to the Governor’s office, for an opportunity to be signed into law.

For more information on Senate Bill 5066 – https://app.leg.wa.gov/billsummary?BillNumber=5066&Initiative=false&Year=2021

For more complete information on any legislation, including sponsors, a synopsis, and fiscal note, visit the Washington State Legislature’s bill information webpage: https://apps.leg.wa.gov/billinfo