MLTnews Daily Legislative Report: April 14, 2021 – Public telecom services

MLTnews presents The Daily Legislative Report, covering the 2021 Washington State Legislature. Senate lawmakers discussed Engrossed Substitute House Bill 1336, which would create and expand unrestricted authority for public entities to provide telecommunications services to users. The bill passed the House on Feb. 23 by a vote of 60-37, and passed the Senate on April 11, 27-22. The bill’s amendments will now be negotiated between both chambers, and if they can come to an agreement, the legislation will head to the Governor’s office for an opportunity to be signed into law.

For more information on House Bill 1336 – https://app.leg.wa.gov/billsummary/?billNumber=1336&year=2021&initiative=False

For more complete information on any legislation, including sponsors, a synopsis, and fiscal note, visit the Washington State Legislature’s bill information webpage:

https://apps.leg.wa.gov/billinfo

