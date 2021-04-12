MLTnews Daily Legislative Report: April 12, 2021 – School equity training

MLTnews presents The Daily Legislative Report, covering the 2021 Washington State Legislature. House lawmakers debated Engrossed Substitute Senate Bill 5044, which would provide professional learning, equity, cultural competency and dismantling institutional racism in the public school system. The bill passed the Senate on Jan. 27 by a vote of 30-19, and passed the House 57-40. The bill will be negotiated between both chambers on amendments, and if passed, will go to the Governor’s office for an opportunity to be signed into law.

For more information on Senate Bill 5044 – https://app.leg.wa.gov/billsummary/?billNumber=5044&year=2021&initiative=False

For more complete information on any legislation, including sponsors, a synopsis, and fiscal note, visit the Washington State Legislature’s bill information webpage:

https://apps.leg.wa.gov/billinfo