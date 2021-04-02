MLtnews Daily Legislative Report: April 1, 2021 – State operating budget

MLTnews presents The Daily Legislative Report, covering the 2021 Washington State Legislature. Senate Lawmakers debated Engrossed Substitute Senate Bill 5092, the Operating Budget for the 2021-23 biennium. This covers the operating expenses of state government, its agencies and programs in the omnibus legislation. The Senate approved the bill 27-22, which moves onto the House for its consideration.

For more information on SB 5092 – https://app.leg.wa.gov/billsummary/?billNumber=5092&year=2021&initiative=False

For more complete information on any legislation, including sponsors, a synopsis, and fiscal note, visit the Washington State Legislature’s bill information webpage:

https://apps.leg.wa.gov/billinfo