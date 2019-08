The Mountlake Terrace Business Association invites business owners to network at the Grand Pere Bakery Wednesday, Aug. 21 — and enjoy a warm croissant courtesy of the MLTBA board members.

The Croissant Connection event will run from 7:30-8:30 a.m. at Grand Pere Bakery, located at 24007 56th Ave. W. in Mountlake Terrace.

