MLT woman injured when vehicle hits abandoned car on I-5

Two people were injured after the vehicle they were traveling in collided with a car abandoned on the shoulder of I-5 near 164th Street Southwest in Lynnwood.

The driver of a red Nissan Xterra, a 28-year-old man from Bothell, and his passenger, a 38-year-old woman from Mountlake Terrace, were both taken to Providence Medical Center in Everett.

According to the Washington State Patrol, their vehicle was traveling southbound on I-5 when it left the roadway shortly after midnight and struck a Hyundai Sonata that had been abandoned on the right shoulder. The cause of the crash is under investigation, although drugs and/or alcohol were said to be involved and neither occupant was wearing a seatbelt. Both vehicles were totaled and had to be towed from the scene.