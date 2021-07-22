MLT woman at Harborview in stable condition after drive-by shooting Tuesday night

A Mountlake Terrace woman is in stable condition at Harborview Medical Center after being shot in the leg while in the driveway of her home near Terrace Creek Park Tuesday night, Mountlake Terrace police said.

The woman was shot by a suspect who was traveling in a vehicle, according to police. No description of the suspect or the vehicle was provided.

Commander Pat Lowe said the victim was transported to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center and was in stable condition. The shooting occurred near the 23000 block of 52nd Avenue West shortly before 11 p.m.

While the suspect is still at large, police believe the woman was targeted by the suspect, “so there is no threat to the community,” Lowe said.

— By Nathan Blackwell