MLT winter gala dance and fundraiser Feb. 16

The Mountlake Terrace Dance Academy and ROCKSTARS Performing Company are hosting a dance for the whole family Saturday, Feb. 16 from 6-9 p.m. at the Ballinger Park Clubhouse, 23000 Lakeview Drive.

The semi-formal dance will include dance performances, ballroom dance lessons, party games, photo opportunities, desserts and an open dance floor.

Tickets are available starting Monday, Feb. 4 at the Mountlake Recreation Pavilion from a ROCKSTARS company member or online at www.mltrec.com/432/Dance-Programs. Tickets will also be available at the event for $5 per person or $10 for a family of up to four.

All proceeds go to the Dance Scholarship Fund, benefiting dancers who otherwise might not get to participate in the city’s MLT Dance Academy program.

For more information or to volunteer, contact Dance Director Chloe Davenport at 425-640-3107 or [email protected].