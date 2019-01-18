MLT watermain break at 44th Street SW repaired, road being paved

The City of Mountlake Terrace said Friday that a water main break that caused two sinkholes at 44th Street Southwest and 205th Street Northeast (King County side) has been repaired.

The county line roadway was being paved and was expected to reopen for Friday night’s commute, the city said.

An old cast iron water main broke early Thursday morning in Mountlake Terrace on the King/Snohomish County line at 43rd Place West. The water traveled under the asphalt, undermining the road and resulting in the sinkholes.