MLT volunteers celebrate Earth Day with Veterans Park, Civic Campus cleanup

About 100 volunteers plus city staff turned out to celebrate Earth Day and Arbor Day with a City of Mountlake Terrace-sponsored Volunteer Spring Cleanup Saturday.

A Mountlake Terrace tradition, this year’s event concentrated on cleaning up the city’s Civic Campus and Veterans Memorial Park.

The large number of volunteers was “a very good turnout because we usually average between 50-70 in non-pandemic years,” City Parks Superintendent Ken Courtmanch said.

— Photos by Julia Wiese