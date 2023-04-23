MLT volunteers celebrate Earth Day with Veterans Park, Civic Campus cleanup

Posted: April 22, 2023 0
Mountlake Terrace City Councilmember Rory Paine-Donovan and Events Coordinator Andrew Applewick haul a tarp of invasive growth to the debris container.
Shoveling mulch (L-R) are Mountlake Terrace Stormwater Program Manager Laura Reed, Ivy League volunteer Amelia and Ivy League volunteer Brent Meyer. The mulch will be placed over areas that have been weeded to suppress weed growth and will help with moisture retention. The Ivy League, which started two years ago, has about 10 members and meets monthly to work in Veterans Park.
Members of Brownie Troop 40824 dig a hole for a vine maple tree at the park.
Pema and Tashi, members of the Ivy League, struggle to pull ivy away from the fir trees.
City parks employee Amanda, left, joins volunteers to clear away invasives overtaking native plants on a steep slope.
Dale Jeremiah, a Mountlake Terrace resident since 1987, puts in time to beautify city hall.
Mountlake Terrace resident Wendy Westby tosses a bundle of ivy into the debris container.

About 100 volunteers plus city staff turned out to celebrate Earth Day and Arbor Day with a City of  Mountlake Terrace-sponsored Volunteer Spring Cleanup Saturday.

A Mountlake Terrace tradition, this year’s event concentrated on cleaning up the city’s Civic Campus and Veterans Memorial Park.

The large number of volunteers was “a very good turnout because we usually average between 50-70 in non-pandemic years,” City Parks Superintendent Ken Courtmanch said.

— Photos by Julia Wiese

 

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

BACK TO HOME