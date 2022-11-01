MLT Trunk R Treat: A little rain can’t keep these spirits down

A large gathering of ghouls, ghosts and goblins descended upon the Mountlake Terrace Trunk R Treat Monday night. Not even heavy rain could keep their spirits down.

The annual event was organized by Espresso Break at the corner of 56th Avenue West and 232nd Street Southwest. Owner Maria Ellis said, “This year’s been pretty good. So far, we’ve got a pretty good lineup and we’ve had a lot of cars show up, so I’m happy.” Even with the rain? “Even with the rain. This is only the second time it’s rained all these years.”

— Story and photos by David Carlos