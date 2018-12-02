MLT tree lighting ceremony set for Dec. 7

The Mountlake Terrace tree lighting ceremony is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 7, at 6:30 p.m. Held at Evergreen Playfield, 22205 56th Ave. W. the evening features a jazz combo group from Edmonds-Woodway High School, choral concert by Mountlake Terrace Elementary and Terrace Park School students, a visit from Santa, and the traditional lighting of the tree.

Visible for miles around, the enormous “tree” is actually a frame constructed of over 1,800 LED lights located on top of the city’s water tower. Long-time volunteers from Tour de Terrace will serve free cookies, hot coffee and cocoa at the concession stand and Santa will meet with children after his grand entrance on a fire truck.

The jazz combo will kick off the event at 6:30 p.m. and the choirs will begin about 6:50 p.m., said City Community Relations Director Virginia Olsen. “Prior to the Santa’s arrival and the tree lighting, we’ll introduce the City Council and our sponsor, Mountlake Terrace Plaza. Make sure to get your cookies and cocoa first.”

The weather is always unpredictable in early December, so it is recommended that guests dress warmly and wear boots if the weather is wet because the event is held on a dirt field.

South County Fire will transport Santa to the tree lighting.

The event is free, however cash donations will be accepted at the concession stand for the Michelle Ringler Youth Recreation Scholarship Fund. The Fund has helped hundreds of children register for recreation programs at the Mountlake Terrace Recreation Pavilion since 2002. For more information, call the Recreation Pavilion at 425-776-9173 or visit www.cityofmlt.com/602.