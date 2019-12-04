Reminder: MLT tree lighting ceremony set for Dec. 6

The Mountlake Terrace tree lighting ceremony is set for Friday, Dec. 6, at 6:30 p.m. at Evergreen Playfield, 22205 56th Ave. W. The evening features a jazz combo from Edmonds-Woodway High School and choral concert by Mountlake Terrace Elementary and Terrace Park School students. The highlight of the event is a visit from Santa and the traditional lighting of the tree.

Visible for miles around, the enormous “tree” is actually a frame constructed of over 1,800 LED lights located on top of the city’s water tower. The tree lighting ceremony brings the community together with holiday spirit. Long-time volunteers from Tour de Terrace will serve free cookies, hot coffee and cocoa at the concession stand and Santa will meet with children after his grand entrance on a fire truck.

The jazz combo will kick off the event at 6:30 p.m. and the choirs t will begin performing at about 6:50 p.m. The event is sponsored by Mountlake Terrace Plaza.

The event is free; however, cash donations will be accepted at the concession stand for the Michelle Ringler Youth Recreation Scholarship Fund. The Fund has helped hundreds of children register for recreation programs at the Mountlake Terrace Recreation Pavilion since 2002. For more information, please call the Recreation Pavilion at 425- 776-9173 or visit www.cityofmlt.com/602.